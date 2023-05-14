Head-To-Head Contrast: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) & The Competition

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Acumen Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1048 4115 11182 172 2.63

Profitability

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.63%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.22% -20.61% Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,545.38% -158.89% -41.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million -$42.86 million -5.05 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Competitors $664.48 million $86.01 million -2.70

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.