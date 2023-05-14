Head to Head Survey: Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.34 $4.59 million N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.04 $9.00 million $4.12 6.42

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A -1.76% -0.16% Wayne Savings Bancshares 30.05% 21.52% 1.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Equitable Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equitable Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Equitable Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

