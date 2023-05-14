Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.14. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 129,259 shares.

Specifically, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 78,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 63.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

