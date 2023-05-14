HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 258,303 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,303 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.31% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

