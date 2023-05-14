HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.