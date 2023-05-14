HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

