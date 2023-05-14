HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 441,826 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

