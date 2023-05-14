Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,012.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,062 in the last 90 days. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

