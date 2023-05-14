Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.82

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.82 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 81.70 ($1.03). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.02), with a volume of 808,194 shares trading hands.

HOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £416.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

