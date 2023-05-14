Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 125 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

