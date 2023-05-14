Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $237.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3 %

HUBB opened at $273.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.01. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

