Huntington National Bank Buys 2,325 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE MAA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.