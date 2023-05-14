Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

