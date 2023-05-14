Huntington National Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

