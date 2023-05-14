Huntington National Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

