Huntington National Bank Has $544,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

