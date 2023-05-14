Huntington National Bank Has $716,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REGN opened at $744.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $789.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.