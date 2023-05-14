Huntington National Bank Has $798,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,419.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $187.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

