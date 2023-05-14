Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $85.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

