Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

