Huntington National Bank Purchases 814 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.85 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

