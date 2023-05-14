Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $684.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $672.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

