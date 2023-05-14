Huntington National Bank Sells 1,159 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 338,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $119.46 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

