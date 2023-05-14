Huntington National Bank Sells 1,527 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,170,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

