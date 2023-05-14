Huntington National Bank Sells 185 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

XYL stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

