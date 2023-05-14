Huntington National Bank Sells 4,060 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.13%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.