Huntington National Bank Sells 417 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
