Huntington National Bank Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

