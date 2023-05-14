Huntington National Bank Sells 726 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.