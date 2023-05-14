Huntington National Bank Sells 99 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,936,000 after purchasing an additional 184,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $390.16 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

