Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

HSY opened at $274.58 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

