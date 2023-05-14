iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAFNF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.