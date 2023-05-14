IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IM Cannabis

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

