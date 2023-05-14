ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 26,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 27.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

IBRX stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ImmunityBio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 889,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 199,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

