Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 14,560.48%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IKT opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

