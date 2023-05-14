Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.16% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $123.93 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

