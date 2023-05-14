Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 1.8 %

IDN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.