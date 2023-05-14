Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

