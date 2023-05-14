INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

