IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $6.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.