iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 113,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

