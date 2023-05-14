iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2,232.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

