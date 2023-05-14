iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $235.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.