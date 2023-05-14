iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IJT opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
