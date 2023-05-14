iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day moving average is $278.33.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

