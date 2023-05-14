iSun (ISUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. iSun had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iSun Stock Performance

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. iSun has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iSun by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

iSun Company Profile

iSUN, Inc engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services.

Further Reading

