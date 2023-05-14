Jaguar Health (JAGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jaguar Health

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

