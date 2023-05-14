Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
