Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

