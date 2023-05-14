KeyCorp Comments on Azenta, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azenta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

