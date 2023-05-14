KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Olympic Steel stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.77. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $58.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

